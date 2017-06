Shutter Down, a banda de rock viseense, lança o seu primeiro álbum de originais no dia 25 de Junho de 2017

Shutter Down – Awake Teaser

SHUTTER DOWN – AWAKE [TEASER] 2017LANÇAMENTO DO ALBUM "AWAKE" DIA 25 DE JUNHO!01 TOMORROW02 HAUNT ME03 AGAIN04 GONE05 FALLING IN THE DARK06 HOLLYWOOD07 CRY08 AWAKE09 MISERY10 THE ROCKY SONG11 BLACK JEANS12 TO LOVE AGAIN NEW ALBUM JUNE 25th! Pre-order now: – SPOTIFY: https://tinyurl.com/lua6m9t – ITUNES: https://tinyurl.com/lzeoya7 – GOOGLE PLAY: https://tinyurl.com/mutoqo4 – AMAZON: https://tinyurl.com/ldmpu5b OR shutterdownrock@gmail.com

Posted by Shutter Down on Wednesday, 14 June 2017